Nana Addo to unveil commission of inquiry for new regions

A commission of inquiry needed to solicit views through a national dialogue on the proposed creation of six additional regions, is to be constituted next week.

The commission is to tour the Northern, Western, Brong Ahafo and Volta Regions, which are earmarked for the additional regions, as stated in the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2016 campaign manifesto.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo brought this to the fore when he addressed the chiefs and people of Mamprugu land at the Nayiri’s palace in Nalerigu, beginning his three-day official tour of the Northern Region.

He said the commission’s recommendations will be handed over to the Electoral Commission to organize a referendum required to secure 50% endorsement of citizens of the proposed areas under consideration.

He asked for the strong support of the Nayiri, and the nation’s traditional rulers, to facilitate the creation of new regions which the Council of State has approved awaiting constitutional requirements satisfaction.

The President’s disclosure was in response to the overlord of Mamprugu traditional area, The Nayiri Mahami Bohigu Sheriga’s renewed call for the area to be carved out of the Northern Region.

“I am in full support of your demand, and I believe your demand for a new region is a good one, and I will support it. So if you want it, you will have it,” President Nana Addo underscored.”

“If you are determined to have a new region, it is in your hands. The way you respond to the commission of inquiry, and also how you vote if by the grace of God the commission of inquiry recommends a referendum, that is what will decide whether or not you deserve a new region.”

“The Council of State received my request for their advice and they were positive. They agreed that there was the demand for the creation of regions in Western, Northern, Brong Ahafo and Volta Regions.”

“The referendum will require that 50% of all those who are registered in the area of the demand come out to vote and after that, 80% of the voters must say yes.”

“…Because of this very strict condition, it has never been done before in the life of the fourth Republic, this is the first time that the procedure has been initiated.”

The Nayiri in his welcome address posited that, giving the area a regional status could offload the myriad of chieftaincy disputes pending at the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, of which he is the incumbent President.

The Nayiri appealed to government to establish two more health facilities at Mamprugu Moagduri and the Bunkprugu/Yunyoo district.

He further decried the deplorable road network in Mamprugu which he said requires rapid attention.

He said several communities within his jurisdiction lacked electricity, and therefore called for the construction of a sub power station in Nalerigu to feed the deprived communities.

The Nayiri emphasized that, government should get investors to explore the large deposit of lime in the area.

He lauded the planting for food and jobs, free Senior High School and the fertilizer subsidy programmes.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana