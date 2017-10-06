McDan Foundation supports 16 schools in Ada

AA CommAid Foundation in collaboration with McDan Foundation have reached out to 16 basic schools in the Ada East and West districts within the Greater Accra Region.

A total of 10,700 branded exercise books worth thousands of Cedis were distributed to the schools on the request of Naana Adiki Adi I, Queen mother of Adibiawe in Ada.

Chief Representative of the McDan Foundation, Mrs Abigail McKorley, wife of Dr Daniel McKorley, Chairman of the McDan Group said the gesture is aimed at empowering the students in the area.

“The future belongs to our children, we can only get it right.”

Naana Adiki Manyeyo Adi I and Mrs McKorley at different school venues advised the pupils to take their learning and education serious to ensure academic excellence.

Naana Adiki said “We have realized the value of education and we know that education gives people a better chance to get ahead and succeed in life.”

Headmasters of the beneficiary schools expressed gratitude for the gesture.

The beneficiary schools included Englishi Kenya, Tehey Basic, Kpotitsekope, Mangoase, Luta, Koluedor,Huhalenya, Goi Cluster (Ada West) Kadjanya, Fantevikope, Gbantana, Todheh, Lufenya, Ada Foah D/A, Ada Foah R/C and Azizanya ( Ada East).

Source: McDan Foundation