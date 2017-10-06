MASLOC to publish names of defaulting MPs, celebrities

Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), says it is being compelled to publish the names and photographs of some Members of Parliament who have failed to pay for cars they acquired on high purchase arrangement from the Center.

The Center said it is forced to take the step due to the failure of the MPs to respond to several notices and letters to them over their debt.

MASLOC is primarily to provide micro and small loans for start-ups and small businesses to enable them to grow and expand.

In the past few years, it has been involved in the sale of cars on credit to individuals and groups, however, it is challenged with retrieving the monies owed it.

The new Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Stephen Amoah, in a previous interview on the Citi Breakfast Show said the Center was currently on the heels of some Members of Parliament who bought their vehicles on loan, but had defaulted in paying back several years after.

“Some of the MPS came for the cars or whatever loans or assets for their personal use, some of them actually did that for other people as guarantors. If you guarantee for a beneficiary, there is a declaration that anytime that there is default; you would have to perform that obligation…Some of them were leaders of the previous government. So I wrote to each of the MPs and put it into their pigeon holes—I never had any response from any of them. I also wrote to the clerk of Parliament, I did that but there was no response,” he said.

Maame Afia Akoto, the Deputy Chief Executive of MASLOC told Citi News that, “Irrespective of who the person is, we are going to publish their pictures, their guarantors’ pictures and they will be in the dailies and at the end of the day we are going to give it to their districts to have it in their district halls. We gave them a deadline and that ends this October so I believe God-willing first week in November we are going to have their names published,” she said.

“There are stars involved, chiefs, journalists and people that you will expect them to do the honourable thing. We are also going to process these people for court,” she added.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana