KATA Solar partners CSIR to improve energy supply

Deputy Minister in-charge of Renewable and Alternate Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo, has called on Ghanaians to take advantage of energy from the sun, and embrace the use of solar in the supply of power, for both domestic and commercial use.

According to William Owuraku Aidoo, solar is a cheap source of energy, which has been used in most countries in the world to augment their traditional source of energy.

He made the call at the commissioning of an 80 kilowatts Solar Power project of the Building and Road Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (BRRI-CSIR) in Kumasi.

The project, which is under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Kata Solar in Japan, would be managed by Kata Solar for five years, after which it would be handed over to CSIR-BRRI to operate.

The system can be used with the national grid or generator sets, and can control how much energy has been produced and used since it is a “hybrid controller technology.”

Power can also be supplied to the electricity company for continuous distribution to the public.

Mr. Owuraku Aidoo indicated that, the Energy Ministry is saving Ghc90, 000.00 annually from the use of solar power.

“I urge all individuals and institutions in particular to embrace solar to help in achieving the President’s vision of having 10 percent of renewables in the total energy mix of the country.”

He said Government is focused on accomplishing its target of 10 per cent installation, and use of solar power in the country.

Director of BRRI, Dr. Eugene Atiemo, explained that the first phase of the project produced 20 kilowatts in 2016, with the second phase in 2017 producing 60 kilowatts.

He said the technology is environmentally friendly and cost less.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KATA Solar Limited, Dr. Kofi Ampofo Appiah, said the project is unique because it can be extended for commercial use, and also reduces the cost of electricity for the user.

He said the project will save the BRRI-CSIR a lot of money, and more than 50 to 60 percent of electricity form the main power supplier.

Dr. Ampofo said his outfit will continue its engagement with Government to get more of the institutions adopt the use of solar.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana