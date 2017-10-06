Joyce Ababio College of Creative Designs graduates 163 students

Over the weekend, 163 students graduated with certificates and diploma in Fashion from Joyce Ababio College of creative designs.

Seven (7) students graduated with a Certificate in Graphic Design.

This year’s theme for the graduation was ‘Fashion over the Decades.’ Students displayed fashion pieces based on Bridal & Manipulation from 2000-2010, Smart, Casual from 1970-1980, Before Independence from 1940-1950, Colours of the Ghana flag from 1950-1960, Dinner & Evening wear from 1990-2000, Kaba & Slit across the decades and Kente across the decades.

Vlisco every year provides fabrics for students to work with the intention bring out their creativity and innovative skills. This year, 13 students took part in the Vlisco Competition.

Gloria Dzramedo was the second runner-up, Nana Kwaku Agyeinin- Boateng first runner up. Belinda Compah Keyeke was crowned winner of the JACCD Vlisco Competition.

Guest speaker for the graduation ceremony Inna Pati said the graduates were privileged to have acquired skills from the institution.

“The world recognizes Joyce Ababio & you are all privileged to be here. Ensure that you are innovative, creative & execute your craft with the highest level of professionalism,” she said.

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana