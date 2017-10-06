Ghana beats Colombia 1-0 in U-17 World Cup opener

Ghana began their campaign in the 2017 U-17 World Cup in India with a 1-0 win over Colombia at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

The goal was scored by Sadiq Ibrahim in the 39th minute. He met captain Eric Ayiah’s low cross from the left.

The Starlets started brightly and felt comfortable by the mid-point of the first half, when they started to find spaces down the flanks.

But the Colombians also got into a good rhythm and even before going down to the Ghana goal, they went close twice. However, they could not convert their opportunities.

The second half was played at a lower tempo, but it was laced with chances for the two sides. Ayiah was put through, but the Colombian defence managed to clear the danger.

A Colombian cross was missed by Ghana goalie Ibrahim Danlad, but the South Americans could not take advantage.

After 96 minutes of play, the referee ended the match for Ghana to celebrate their first victory of the tournament.

By: Citi Sports