We may close down unsafe, unhygienic courts – Sophia Akuffo

The Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, says her outfit is considering closing down some courts in the country due to “unhygienic” conditions that persist there.

According to her, the situation at a number of the nation’s courts left a lot to be desired, and was not befitting of the institution.

Speaking at the 37Annual General Conference of the Association of Judges and Magistrates, Sophia Akufo said: “One will seriously think of closing some of these unsafe courts until we are put in a position to make them safe for use by judges on a day-to-day basis and for use by the public.”

She added that, the state of many of the courts does not portray a good picture of the judiciary, which is the third arm of government.

“I would say that some of the premises are unhygienic and they are unsuitable and unfit for use in the delivery of justice. It even tarnishes our image,” she said.

GBA concerned about working conditions

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA), in June 2017, expressed worry over the poor working and service conditions of judges.

According to the Association, judges within the country deserve more than they currently receive as conditions of service.

The GBA also complained about the lack of accommodation and proper residential and working facilities.

“As we celebrate our departed judges, as members of the legal community, it is necessary that we recommit ourselves to the entrenchment of the rule of law in our country. It cannot be sustained when the conditions of service and the working conditions of judges are nothing to write home about. Judicial independence is best secured by good conditions of service of our judges which in turn assures resilient democracies underpinned by the tenants of the rule of law,” President of the GBA, Benson Nutsukpui said on the 35th Anniversary of the murder of three high court judges.

–

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana