Water shortage hits parts of Kumasi [Photos]

Residents in parts of the Kumasi Metropolis are feeling the impact of the shut-down Barekese Treatment Plant for emergency maintenance by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

Affected residents are now trekking several distances in search of water for domestic use.

Residents in areas such as; Asawase, Sawaba, Aboabo, Asafo, Asokwa, Adum, Nhyiaeso, Ahodwo, Kwadaso, Patasi, Santasi, Fankyinibra, TUC, Anloga, Ayigya Tech, Odoum and Kentikrono are the hardest hit.

The GWCL, issued a press statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Samsom Ampa, said, “Emergency maintenance works in the system could not be completed by GWCL engineers on Tuesday, due to some technical challenges. However, our engineers are working hard to complete the work after which supply will be restored.”

Citi News checks at some of these affected areas revealed that residents including children as young as five years were combing the areas in search of water.

One of the residents said, “It is really affecting us because we cannot get potable water to drink. This one as you can see, there are so many impurities in it. I have walked for about 200 meters to come here to fetch water. They should open the water for us because we are struggling. If you want to drink water you have to buy sachet water and it’s not everybody who can afford.”

Another said he will not be enable to go to school if he does not get the water since he needs to bath in the morning.

Residents in other affected areas Citi News visited had queued at dug Bore-holes and wells struggling to get water.

Water from these sources according to the residents, was unwholesome for drinking.

Meanwhile, the GWCL has made alternative arrangements for hospitals with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) until the situation is normalized.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana