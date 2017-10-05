Uber driver sacked over ‘kidnap’

A taxi driver accused of kidnapping a young motorist after a traffic accident in South Africa has been struck off Uber’s roster, eNCA news site reports.

The news site has spoken to the father of the alleged victim.

He says his son was forced to enter another vehicle by an Uber driver who attempted to extort money from him after a minor “bumper-bashing” near Wits University in Johannesburg:

When I heard the news I sped like lightning to my my wife’s workplace. The man tells me I need to pay him 1,500 Rand ($110; £85) [because] my son knocked into him.”

He says the kidnapper first demanded 2,000 rand ($147; £110) before lowering his demand by 500 rand.

In a statement published by eNCA, Uber said:

There is no excuse for the acts described, the driver’s access to our app has been removed pending a full investigation.”

The ride-hailing app has 1.8 million users on the African continent, with South Africa and Kenya being its two biggest markets.

Source: BBC