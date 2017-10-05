Leaked: Instruction to Ace; Bury the RTI Bill

Looooong Lɛgɛ, you be Ogboo.

Charle I land ooo, ma landi. From the land of the Nambia creator (AKA Donald Trump) all through to the ‘in-it’ of the queen, I bɔga come. Massa gyae, ayigbe slangs na ba rough!

Naabu C, I read your letter on my way out and it was clear you were committed to destroying any joy in my trip. It was like that moment when you use your last nokofio to buy some chibom and just when you were about to impale your teeth into its yummy flesh, village flies make it their resting place. How so annoying? My anger could not make me read twice. I decided to assume you never wrote it but this Ghana kɔkɔnsa people keep leaking our letters and we meet them everywhere we go.

I must admit I find no brightness in the day to write you this letter. LLNC, your letter quaked me. My worst fears now seem plausible. As a matter of fact, we have been used to Munchendiology created around a seemingly legitimate act. We bloat things like Pentecostal waste bins, road contracts etc. As for this one diɛ, chai I could not stand it. How could a Ghanaian sworn under oath to protect the interest of State, so fraudulently create a non-existing solution to a legitimate problem and proceed to award contracts to practically one MUNCHENDIOLOGIST? Ebeii!

I agree true service is practically dead but wonder when conscience died so quickly in Ghana? The persons involved do church and mosque most Sundays and Fridays but all that show of faith means nothing to their morals and heart. What will be most significant is what Olu does about it. Will it be another old wives tale or sure proof that if you go to bed with an itchy behind, you will wake up with smelly fingers. They better wake up with their smelly fingers. Amidst all I see these days, I wonder if they will. I will tell you why.

I have just discovered that there is a super group of Munchendiologists. There are the Umbrella Covered, Elephant Riding Munchendiologists. You may simply call them the ULCER-Munchendiologists. Their Munchendiological acts crosses carpets with finesse. They have become untouchables.

One thing that continues to baffle me is how and why information mainly leaks when there is a change in Government? If there is one thing Munchendiology fears, it is openness which we gain from unrestricted access to information. It is for this reason that the right to information bill ought to be passed to provide a framework for operationalising the right of we-the-people to information as guaranteed in the constitution.

It is unbelievable that politicians have paid lip service to the bill for seventeen years, yes one-seven (17yrs). Our right to information as I recall MB and you once told me, is firmly guaranteed in the constitution under the general fundamental freedoms of all. Precisely Article 21. The right to information bill, as comprehensively revised, is expected to provide an operable framework and a comparatively affordable environment for we-the-people to exercise our rights as enshrined in the constitution. I must admit it may not be the perfect law but it is a start. Eiii! I better be careful, knowing this your too-known life, If I continue to veer into your territory, I will soon turn into prey for your dinner. You take no prisoners. Long Lɛgɛ, you that.