Las Vegas massacre: Shooter may have planned to escape

The gunman behind Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas planned to flee, and he may have had help with planning the massacre, officials suspect.

Stephen Paddock was “living a secret life, much of which would never be fully understood”, Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters.

The gunman’s girlfriend said she had no idea what he was plotting.

Paddock’s motive for killing 58 people in the largest mass shooting in modern US history remains a mystery.

Police found the 64-year-old former accountant dead in a room on the 32nd floor of a hotel after he sprayed bullets on concert-goers below, injuring hundreds.

He apparently turned one of his many guns on himself as police closed in.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Clark County Sheriff Lombardo was asked if he saw evidence that Paddock had planned to escape after the attack.

The sheriff said “yes”. Asked what it was, he said: “I can’t tell you.”

Sheriff Lombardo was asked by a reporter if he thought Paddock had carried out the attack alone.

“You’ve got to make the assumption he had to have some help at some point,” the sheriff replied.

In the aftermath of the shooting officials described him as “a lone wolf” and said he was “solely responsible for this heinous act”.

The FBI’s Aaron Rouse said no link to terrorism had been found so far, but they would not discard the possibility.

–

Source: BBC