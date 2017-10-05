I’ll not put your money in my pocket – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo has given assurances that he will not amass the country’s resources and wealth for his personal use, but use them judiciously for the country’s development.

He said, “we [government] are going to ensure that all the money that is mobilized by the government is spent in dealing with the issues that concern our people and that they do not find their way into my pocket or the pocket of my ministers. We are not going to allow that to happen again.”

Akufo-Addo made the comment at a grand durbar of chiefs of the Upper East Region at Bolgatanga on Wednesday, 4th October, as he began his 2-day tour of the region.

In addressing the concerns of the chiefs of the Upper East Region on the deplorable nature of their roads, President Akufo-Addo noted that, “everywhere I go, the first thing people ask me is about their roads.

“…So this unprecedented infrastructural development trumpeted by my opponent in the last election could not have been about roads, it must have been something else. You yourself, have pointed out how very poor your network is. We are going to work on it,” he assured.

He stressed that the government was seriously considering plans of improving the country’s railway network.

He described as “the saddest and most egregious decisions” to allow the railway network inherited from colonial times to get into disuse.

“It is absolutely essential for the rapid development of our country that we connect our country by railway, and we are going to do it. Very, very soon, the Minister for Railways is going to roll-out, before the country, the exact plan that we have to redevelop our railway infrastructure. You can be sure that you the people of the Upper East Region, will be right in the centre of those considerations for railway development,” Akufo-Addo said.

He also reiterated his commitment to ensuring universal access to electricity to all parts of the country, and with the Upper East being the part of the country with the least access to electricity, 60% access, the President stated that it is necessary that every effort is made to accelerate the provision of electricity to the Upper East.

“So this year, 2017, and 2018, a total of 660 communities in the Upper East will be connected to the electricity grid, to expand electricity access to all in the region,” he added, receiving a rousing applause from the gathering.”

On the request made by the Chiefs for the revamping of the Pwalugu Tomato Factory and the Zuarungu Meat Factory, President Akufo-Addo assured that these two factories are receiving urgent attention from the Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

Akufo-Addo further appealed to the locals to support the government’s programs to help transform the country.

“I need the support of all of you, whether you voted for me or did not, whether you have supported my party or have not supported my party. In the period of my mandate, I will need your support so that together we can rebuild Ghana and let the Black Star shine and shine again,” he said.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana