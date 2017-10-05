I didn’t concoct ‘knife attack’ story for hype – Stonebwoy

Claims that Stonebwoy may have created the ‘knife attack’ story about his wife for a publicity stunt, do not sit well with the dancehall artiste.

Stonebwoy has described such comments as “a shame” and has chided the media for buying into it to sell their stories.

This comes after he reported that his wife, Louisa Satekla was hurt by a stray knife during the ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert.

In the statement he posted on Facebook, he said the ‘assailants’ missed him as target, hence the knife cutting his wife at the back.

When he posted the story, most people expressed doubts about the verity of the account, describing it as mere stunt.

However, Stonebwoy has taken to Facebook to dispel the claims:

“HERO! HERO!! HERO!!!

Different media houses will write what they wish to suit them, so to get the most catchy headline.. “like The knife incident was Made Up For Hype etc.

“What A shame!! …Who does That After Breaking Yet another Record of the biggest single Outdoor Event on the continent. Four Years in a row amidst The Rains Of blessings.. With every artiste/Movement/Nation that matters in the country showing Great Love And Support.

“Mind You, Medical And Police Reports Which We Have Still Remains Protocol. ?God Forbid, But If a life was Lost None Of These procedures nor talks will bring it Back…

Thank God it didn’t Get Worse. We Are Fine…

#BhimNation4Life #AshaimanToTheWorld #FROMZERO2HERO #EOMalbumDropsSoon!!,” he wrote.

Stonebwoy who is currently under the management of Zylofon Media got married to Dr. Louisa Ansong in June, 2017.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana