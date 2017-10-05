GHPL Week 27: Aduana pip WAFA, Hearts fall in Wa

Aduana Stars stayed at the top of the Ghana Premier League after beating WAFA 1-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa on Wednesday.

The match was billed as key to deciding where the Ghana Premier League title could eventually end up but it lacked a lot of action.

However, Derrick Sasraku found the only goal of the match in the 53rd minute to give Aduana 51 points while WAFA remained on 47 points.

Wa All Stars came back from a goal down to beat Hearts of Oak 2-1 in Wa as revenge for their 2-1 loss to the Phobians in the MTN FA Cup semi finals on Sunday.

The Phobians took the lead in the 51st minute via a goal from Ibrahim Samudeen but Wa All Stars came back to win after they scored through a Robin Gnagne own goal and a penalty from David Abagna.

Hearts had Thomas Abbey sent off in the 78th minute.

Berekum Chelsea beat Bechem United 2-0 thanks to strikes from Randolph Nti and Stephen Amankonah.

Tema Youth could not take advantage of home form as they lost 2-0 to Elmina Sharks. Benjamin Tweneboah and Felix Addo scored for Sharks who moved up to 7th on 39 points with Tema Youth 11th on 34 points.

Great Olympics got an impressive 4-2 win over relegated Bolga All Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kwame Boateng, Maxwell Quaye and Kaplaka Guantohou got the goals for Olympics while Ibrahim Giyasu and Mohammed Naeem scored for All Stars.

Dwarfs were 3-1 winners over Inter Allies in Cape Coast.

Kotoko will take on AshGold while Medeama face Liberty Professionals on Thursday.

By: Citi Sports