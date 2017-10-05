Boakye-Yiadom targets Black Stars victory in Kampala

Black Stars and Red Star Belgrade forward, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, has his eyes set on beating Uganda on Saturday in Kampala in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana is currently third in Group E on 5 points with Uganda on 7 and Egypt on 9 and only a victory for the Black Stars coupled with a win for Congo Brazzaville will give the team some hope for a place in the 2018 World Cup.

Boakye-Yiadom, who scored for Ghana in the 5-1 win Brazzaville in the last round, believes that he and his team-mates should go for the victory against Uganda despite the strong home record of their hosts and they should not think about the match between Egypt and Congo Brazzaville.

“I always believe Ghana is one of the most talented players when it comes to football and we always want to win and appear on the big stage. We are going for the victory against Uganda.

I believe that if God can take David from the bottom and make him King of Israel, then anything can happen so we just have to believe and focus on our match.”

The Black Stars team will have its last training session in Nairobi on Thursday before flying to Kampala.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana