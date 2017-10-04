We’ll have universal electricity access after my first term – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that his government is committed to ensuring universal access to electricity by the end of his first term in office.

He made the commitment when he met the Lawra Traditional Council on day 2 of his 7-day tour of the three regions of the North.

President Akufo-Addo noted that, the Upper West Region, like the two Northern and Upper East regions, are the most disadvantaged when it comes coverage and access to electricity.

“…this year, 2017, and next year, 2018, 106 communities in the Upper West are going to be connected to the national grid…The pledge I have given is that, by end of my term, there will be universal access to electricity to all parts of Ghana, including the Upper Region”, Akufo-Addo said at the forecourt of the Lawra Naa’s palace.

President Akufo-Addo also announced the creation of three new municipalities in Upper West Region, for which Lawra is one.

Touching on the initiatives undertaken by his government, he stated that, the Free Senior High School policy has resulted in an increase of over 90,000 children who have entered secondary school this academic year, who would otherwise have dropped out at this stage.

The President stated that, the Teacher Training allowances, as from September 2017, has been restored, with the Nurses Training allowance set for restoration from 10th October, 2017.

The president stressed that his government has cleared GHc560 million out of GHc1.2 billion inherited from the previous John Mahama government on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He said his government is working to resuscitate the NHIS. He also appealed to the Chiefs to support his government to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana