Statement: Star Oil doesn’t own tanker seized with smuggled fuel

Management of Oil Marketing Company, Star Oil Company Limited, has issued a disclaimer on the impounded vehicle carrying contaminated fuel products at the Buipe depot in the Northern Region.

The transporter, Alhaji Amadu, used Star Oil Company Limited’s invoice to carry the product from Tema Harbour which was impounded at the Buipe depot.

Following Citifmonline.com‘s publication on the issue, Star Oil Company Limited has officially disassociated itself from the said vehicle, the owner and the driver.

The accosted driver, Hamza File, who has since September 28, 2017, been granted police inquiry bail, is assisting the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), and the police administration to establish the source of the products.

The smuggling of fuel products across Ghana and beyond, is gaining notoriety in the oil marketing space.

This situation has compelled the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), to intensify its surveillance to clump down on the activities of the smugglers.

Below is the official statement from Star Oil:

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana