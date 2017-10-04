Ramsey Nouah reveals his true nationality

Ramsey Nouah

Popular Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah has revealed his real nationality. There have been speculations among movie fans in the country that he is a foreigner.

Nouah cleared the air while fielding questions as a guest of Classic FM in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ramsey Nouah said he would prefer to be called a Nigerian and not an Israeli or Lebanese.

The thespian said, “I am Nigerian. Although I am also partly Israeli and Lebanese, I carry only the Nigerian passport.

“I was born and raised in Nigeria. All my life I have lived in this country and I have never been to either Israel or Lebanon where my paternal grandparents come from. Basically, this is my home and where I have found myself.”

Nouah also said he should not be judged by his role in his recent movie, “My wife and I”, adding that, apart from being happily married, he is blessed with three children, two daughters and a son.

He said he cherishes his family so much, while describing his wife as the ‘power-house’ of the family.

“My wife is the power- house of my family. If it were not for her, I would not have been able to keep a family together.

“She is such a wonderful woman. I always price her above other women.”

–

Source: dailypost.ng