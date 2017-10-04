‘Political’ GPRTU executives divided over MASLOC car deal

The executive body of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), is divided over a controversial car deal with the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

The General Secretary and the Chairman of GPRTU, who are said to be divided along political lines although expected to be working in the interest of their members, have taken opposing stance over the cost of some 350 vehicles they were to buy on hire-purchase from MASLOC.

MASLOC, under the previous John Mahama government, signed an agreement with MAC Autos & Spare Parts Ghana Limited to procure 350 cars at an agreed amount of GHc62.2 million for subsequent sale on hire purchase arrangement to GPRTU.

Negotiations on the payment for the vehicles between GPTRU and MASLOC, however ended with the exit of the former government.

GPRTU was forced to restart negations with the new management of the MASLOC after the New Patriotic Party government was sworn into office in January this year.

While the General Secretary of GPRTU, Alhaji Issa Khalifah, claims the new management of MASLOC, headed by Sedina Tamakloe Attionu inflated the cost of the cars, the Union’s Chairman, Kwame Kuma, said the Union had agreed with MASLOC to purchase the cars at the same amount agreed upon under the previous government.

In separate interviews on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, the two executives contradicted each other on the new payment plan and openly demonstrated their long-standing conflict.

“Aveo Salon car was given to us at GH¢56,000 and the Spark was given to us at GH¢55,000, and the bus was given to us for GH¢380,000. Elections happened and the NDC lost the elections. Mrs. Tamakloe went away and the new CEO was appointed in the person of Stephen Amoah. Stephen Amoah reviewed the prices and priced the Aveo GH¢ 72,000 and the Spark GH¢ 61,000. The bus was GH¢ 445,000, and it was Stephen Amoah who told us that even if this vehicle was given to us, we cannot pay,” Issa Khalifah said.

But the GPRTU Chairman said, “The former price the previous government was giving us is the same price that the new administration is negotiating with us.”

He further accused the General Secretary of deliberately staying away from critical meetings on the subject.

Meanwhile, the new Managing Director of MASLOC, Stephen Amoah, has denied that he increased the cost of the vehicles in a meeting with the GPRTU executives.

According to him, his outfit’s audit into the contract between the old administration and MAC Autos & Spare Parts Ghana Limited, indicates that the former administration procured each unit of the car at a higher cost compared to the average retail price.

He said his outfit has forwarded the contract document and others signed by the previous management to the Auditor-General for perusal, and he is receiving advice from his legal team on what actions could be taken to address the situation which many have expressed worry about.

The 350 vehicles remain parked and unused.

MASLOC chases MPs, actors for non-payment of car loans

The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), is also currently on the heels of some Members of Parliament who bought their vehicles on loan, but had defaulted in paying back several years after.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASLOC, Stephen Amoah, letters he wrote to the MPS involved asking them to honour their obligations have not received any reply.

Actors, musicians, others owe us close to GHc100 million

“I went through my documents…I realized that our debt portfolio was over GHc100 million, and I found some of them to be actors, actresses, parliamentarians from both sides [of the political divide].”

Mr. Amoah said there were some who came for the vehicles and instead of using them, parked the cars at their garages for close to two years.

He also confirmed that his outfit has so far confiscated 350 of such vehicles and is currently in the process of retrieving the monies.

He threatened to take legal action against the recalcitrant debtors.

