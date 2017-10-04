I’m not staging demo against Nana Addo – Bugri Naabu

Bugri Naabu

The governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, has rubbished some media reports alleging that he is mobilizing some NPP youth to demonstrate against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo over some of his appointments in the region.

The said story published on Ghanaweb and replicated on other portals, implied that the outspoken NPP regional Chairman paid a cross section of the party’s youth to stage the intended demonstration.

But Daniel Bugri Naabu in ainterview described the said publication as a figment of someone’s imagination.

According to him, the botched demonstration was intended to call for the removal of the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, and the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Iddrisu Musah Superior.

He explained that some angry party youth stormed his private Fuo residence and petitioned him over the two top government officials, alleging misconduct on their part.

He said the youth threatened to demonstrate against them today (Wednesday) October 4, ahead of President Nana Addo’s three-day official tour of the region beginning Friday October 6.

“As the regional Chairman, they presented their petition to me which I issued a cover note and forwarded to the regional minister and the Mayor after an emergency meeting with my colleague regional executives.”

He expressed shock in the subtle attempt to tag him as the President’s saboteur in the region.

Daniel Bugri Naabu pleaded with the angry party youth to remain calm as immediate steps are taken to address their concerns.

He gave the assurance that nothing untoward will happen before, during and after the President’s visit.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana