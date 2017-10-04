Gov’t awards scholarship to 100 students in Denkyira Obuasi

Denkyira Obuasi town

The Scholarship Secretariat has awarded full scholarship to one hundred continuing Senior High School students of New Obuasi, formerly known as Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region.

The scholarship scheme is in line with measures by the government in collaboration with stakeholders to help in the restoration of the town, which gained notoriety on May 29, 2017, for lynching Captain Maxwell Mahama, an army officer who was on duty there.

The scholarship followed a request from the leadership of the town about a month ago, to rekindle education in the town after students and parents fled the area following the gruesome murder of Captain Mahama.

Mr. Kingsley Agyemang, the Registrar of the Secretariat made the disclosure when a delegation of Elders of New Obuasi paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra, led by Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, President of the UK based Worldwide Miracle Outreach.

He said the scholarship under the Secretariat’s “Hardship Scholarship” would cater for second and third-year students who are indigenes of the town (both day and boarding), to complete their courses up to the tertiary level.

He said this will ensure that the future of the children is secured and not jeopardized by the acts of others.

Okyeame Kwabena Asare, the Chief Linguist of New Obuasi in response thanked the government for its support to rebuild the town.

Dr. Tetteh announced that he would be holding a crusade in the town dubbed: “Denkyira-Obuasi Restoration Crusade”, scheduled for October 11 to October 13, 2017 at the Denkyira-Obuasi Town Park.

Mr. Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association, who was part of the delegation, called on the media fraternity to sharpen its focus on the new horizon that has emerged in the town.

–

Source: GNA