Another truckload of smuggled ‘contaminated’ fuel impounded

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has impounded a vehicle carrying ‘contaminated’ diesel at the Buipe depot in the Northern Region.

The long vehicle with registration number GN3009-09 is in police custody pending further investigations.

The ceased product is 50,000 litres of diesel valued at GHc213,500.

The driver, Hamza File, is assisting the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), and the police administration to establish the source of the product.

The BNI has instructed that the vehicle should be transferred to the regional command.

The transporter, Alhaji Amadu, used Star Oil Company Limited invoice to carry the product from Tema Harbour which was impounded at the Buipe depot.

Citi News‘ reliable sources at Star Oil Company Limited revealed that, the company does not own the said vehicle.

It has also been established that the NPA has disapproved of cross zonal lifting of diesel.

The measure forms part of the NPA’s strive to stop smuggling of contaminated fuel which lately gained media attention.

NPA seizes GHc1.4m smuggled petrol

Officials of the NPA last week impounded 15 truckloads of smuggled petroleum products worth GH¢1.4 million.

Each of the trucks was loaded with 54,000 litres of either petrol or diesel.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah.com/citifmonline.com/Ghana