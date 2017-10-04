20-year old suspected thief beaten to pulp at Asawase

Police have conveyed the body of a young man believed to be in his 20’s who went unconscious after he was mercilessly beaten by residents of Asawase.

Residents who accused him of being a thief say they suspect he was part of a gang who has been attacking and snatching the belongings of people in the area.

According to an eyewitness who was part of onlookers at the scene, the body had been lying since morning when they woke up to start their day.

He suspects the young man might have been beaten during the night while their lights were off.

It is not the first time such an incident has happened in the area. A suspected thief was equally lynched close to the Dogo Moro park at Asawase.

Kumasi is one of the areas in Ghana where the practice of what has become known as mob justice is very common.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana