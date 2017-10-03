Unemployed man jailed for defiling minor in Achimota Forest

Kwame Mensah, an unemployed man, who defiled a ten-year-old girl in the Achimota Forest Reserve in Accra, was on Monday sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Kwame Mensah pleaded not guilty, but was however found guilty on the charge of defilement by the court presided over Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.

Mensah was arrested by members of the Achimota Forestry Rapid Response Task Force, who chanced upon him, as he was dressing up just after having sexual intercourse with the ten-year-old victim.

Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, who read Mrs Adjin-Doku’s judgment, asked Mensah if he had anything to say before the sentence was passed.

Mensah prayed the court to tamper justice with mercy and forgive him. According to Mensah, his mother was old and he was the one taking care of her.

“I have a son who is currently staying with my mother and I am the one taking care of him. Please forgive me,” Mensah added.

The facts, as presented by the Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo, are that, the victim is a class three pupil residing with her grandmother at Maamobi. The convict resides at Adjiringanor.

The complainant, Mrs Edith Ansah is the Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission.

On January 17, this year, at about 10:00 hours, Mensah spotted the victim at her school at Kotobabi and convinced her to follow him in order to collect some books and pens for her teacher.

The prosecutor said Mensah lured the victim to board a car and took her to the Achimota Forest Reserve, where he asked her to lie on the floor.

“The girl refused and started crying. Mensah slapped her and pulled out a knife, threatening to kill her if she does not comply. He then had sexual intercourse with her,” ASP Boafo said.

The prosecutor explained that luck, however, eluded Mensah when he was spotted by the Achimota Forestry Rapid Response Task Force just as he started dressing after the sexual act.

After a hot chase, ASP Boafo said Mensah was arrested and sent to Mrs Ansah, who lodged a complaint with the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Tesano whilst the victim was given a medical form to seek treatment.

Mensah, however, denied the offence, saying that, the Task Force did not arrest him at the Forest as alleged.

According to Mensah he was arrested in front of the victim’s school and was subjected to severe beatings, however, investigations extended to the school showed that Mensah lied to the Police.

