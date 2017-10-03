Parliament resumes sitting today

Parliament will resume sitting today, October 3, 2017, after a 2-month-long recess.

This is the third meeting of the first session of the Seventh Parliament.

Among bills to be considered during the sitting are the Zongo and Inner Cities and the Special Prosecutor bills.

President Akufo-Addo’s proposal to have August 4 declared as Founders Day and September 21 as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day will also be discussed by the House.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye in his address before the house went on recess chided the Minority for the recent spree of attacks on him over the manner he conducts affairs in the House.

The Minority had suggested that the speaker was being biased in conducting the affairs of the house against the Minority.

The Minority said Prof. Oquaye has been sidelining them during discussions on national issues in the House.

They therefore in a protest over the issue staged a walkout in one of the final sittings.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana