NYA holds workshop for regional, district directors

The National Youth Authority has offered training to its Regional and District Directors in the country aimed at preparing them to deliver on the president’s mandate.

At a two-day Orientation and Training Workshop held in Koforidua, the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Emmanuel Asigri, tasked the Regional and District Directors of the Authority to discharge their duties professionally.

“Our mandate as an authority for grassroots youth development of our country is not an easy task, and we need to position ourselves well to be able to deliver and be aligned with the gradual changes taking place at the National Youth Authority.”

He added that, “no period of the global space provides the opportunity for intense youth development work and service delivery than the present fourth industrial revolution, which is contemporary and referred to as the Age of Digitization. By this era, value systems that characterized our developmental modes as a people have been subsumed in a global mass culture of technology usage, yet there continue to be challenges in the youth’s developmental stages.”

“These include informational, that is the level of access to good and timely information, dispositional, the youth’s attitude towards life opportunities due to issues of self-esteem and confidence because of previous experiences, more worrisome are the participatory-related barriers, and in view of all this, we as Regional and District Directors must work very hard to handle all these issues by changing our old ways of doing things at the National Youth Authority to give way to attitudes of diligence, responsibility, prudence and proactive initiative”

Also speaking at the workshop, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, commended the work done so far by the leaders of the National Youth Authority, and challenged them to do more.

Mr. Asiamah assured the Directors of Government’s readiness to resource them to function properly.

He also advised the country’s youth to inculcate the spirit of volunteerism to faster the rate of development in the country.

“As the Minister of Youth and Sports, I have a special bias towards youth volunteerism and patriotism which are essential values for national development. In calling upon the youth to engage in volunteerism and community service, we develop in them leadership skills , entrepreneurship qualities, team- building, respect for diversity and ultimately, a culture of belonging and acceptance which are necessary for national development and stability, so everybody should get on board and contribute their quota in building our nation.”

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana