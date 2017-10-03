New association for doctors GADOR, advocates quality healthcare

Ghana Association of Doctors in Residency

Elected members of newly formed Ghana Association of Doctors in Residency (GADOR), have pledged to collaborate with government to ensure it achieves its dream of making Ghana a medical tourism hub in West Africa.

According to them, government must strengthen the residency training system, empower specialists and give them the needed support to be at par with the world in terms of healthcare delivery.

The executives indicated that, the Association will be the mouthpiece of all residents currently enrolled in the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, West African College of Surgeons, West African College of Physicians, and other post-graduate Medical College legally recognized to provide clinical specialty training for Doctors and Dentists in the country.

They further indicated that, the Association will also represent Residents on the councils/boards of these bodies in accordance with the relevant laws, and aims to be a strong partner in improving healthcare delivery in Ghana.

Speaking to Citi News at the launch of the Association and its maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, President of the Association, Dr. Solomon Nii Kotey, said the group was not formed for antagonistic reasons.

He maintained that the basis for the formation of the Association was to better the lots of resident doctors and the healthcare system of Ghana.

“I just want it to be out there that we are not trying to be an antagonistic group, we are not coming to go on strikes. That is not the purpose of this group. So we are asking everybody to open up and listen to us when we come knocking, they shouldn’t feel threatened. We will not move in any extreme measure unless people push us to extreme extent.”

GADOR he said believed that quality post-graduate training is intrinsically linked to quality healthcare delivery.

Dr. Nii Kotey emphasized that the group was not an off-shoot of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), but a focused group that is concerned with the impact that residency has on healthcare delivery and the improvement in their training.

He said the GADOR will collaborate with the GMA since they do not see them as opponents.

The Association also called for quality post-graduate medical training to be made free and accessible to all medical doctors and dentists in the country.

Members also pledged to be committed as a body to building partnerships and collaborations with other organizations/groups to improve the post-graduate Medical training programmes in the country.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana