NCTE usurping powers of Technical universities – Group

The Technical University’s Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), has called on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Education to as a matter of urgency ask the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), to stop giving illegal directives to the various technical universities.

According to TUTAG, the NCTE is usurping the powers of technical universities against the provisions of Technical Universities Act.

TUTAG, at a press conference in Takoradi accused the NCTE of abusing the powers that were imposed on it during the period when the various polytechnics were being converted into Technical Universities.

The transition made it impossible for the various councils to be inaugurated.

TUTAG said despite the inauguration of the various Councils, the NCTE is still issuing out directives to the technical universities which are, in its view, in a crystal clear contravention of the provisions of the Technical Universities Act.

“The NCTE’s directive on ratification of Harmonized Conditions of Service [which varies from one Technical University to the other] contravenes several sections of the Labour Act 2003, Act 651, which relates to the right of workers to negotiate terms and conditions of employment in Ghana. The right of staff of technical universities to negotiate the relevant terms and conditions of service will be denied or severely curtailed if the proposed procedure by NCTE prevails,” Regional TUTAG President, Peter Awuni stated.

He maintained that “the NCTE’s directive regarding the enactment of the Harmonized Statutes of a Technical University contravenes section 26 of the [Technical University’s] Act, which confers the powers of enacting statutes on the council of each Technical University. It is therefore palpable the NCTE is seeking to usurp the powers of the councils of the technical universities in relation to the enactment of statutes.”

TUTAG is worried that the behavior of the NCTE sends a bad signal purporting to question the competencies and qualities of the personalities that make up the councils in the various universities in relation to developing proper guidelines and directives for the running of the universities.

The Technical Universities Act does not enjoin all technical universities to have harmonized statutes, agree harmonized conditions of service, or institute harmonized scheme of service for staff.

It is therefore calling on the President and the Minister of Education to call the National Council for Tertiary Education to order to prevent a possible legal suit.

“In view of the foregoing and the potential legal battle that may ensue with obvious repercussion for technical education in Ghana, we appeal to His Excellency the president of Ghana, the Minister of education and all stakeholders who have technical education at heart to call the NCTE to order. The NCTE is clearly acting ultra-vires relative to the matters.”

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana