More police officers deployed to combat robbers in Kasoa

The Central Regional Police command has deployed about forty officers to one of Ghana’s busiest and fastest growing towns, Kasoa, to complement the fight against the high crime rate in the area.

In recent times, residents of Kasoa and its environs have complained about the frequent robbery attacks and called for increased protection from the police.

Speaking to journalists at the launch of ‘Operation Hit Hard’ as part of efforts to foil the attempts of armed robbers, the Central Regional Police commander, COP Rev Neenyi David Ampah Banin, assured residents of Kasoa that their safety is guaranteed.

“The Regional Police Command has noticed with concern the increasing crime rate in Kasoa and its environs and would like to assure residents and all stakeholders that measures are being put in place or measures are in place already to address the situation as Christmas is approaching. Therefore, today [Tuesday], we want to launch our “Operation Hit Had” or “2H” and we would sustain it well after even the Christmas” he said

“We want to assure the suspects; people who want to cause havoc on the peaceful, law-abiding citizens of Kasoa that they should standby because the police would be on their heels. As I’m talking right now, we have brought in new sets of police constables numbering about 39 to come and augment the strength of the Kasoa division and they will start operation now, immediately after the launch of the operation hit hard, which would be sustained well after the Christmas.”

He added that, “Senior Officers from all the divisions will all be deployed, no officer is going to rest. Officers from Cape Coast will also come and assist them. So we want to assure the city of Kasoa that if they are crying, we have heard their cry. Kasoa is going to be peaceful. We are going to eliminate every single criminal from this society and everybody would love to come and live in Kasoa”.

Kasoa, Amanfrom residents live in fear

Robbers have constantly been terrorizing residents at Kasoa and surrounding areas including Amanfrom.

The residents have on numerous occasions blamed the police for not acting swiftly anytime they are under attack.

In a rather bizarre situation in August 2017, some residents after apprehending a suspected robber, burnt him after lynching him.

Speaking to Citi News on the development, the Kasoa Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Samuel Winful, condemned the act, adding that the police is investigating the incident, and would arrest those involved in lynching the suspect.

According to him, “Police cannot be everywhere 24 hours. People should be mindful of their own security. Any suspected movement around their vicinity, they should draw the attention of the Police; and if you inform the Police about a suspected behavior we will not expose you.”

By: Michael Ogbodu/citifmonline.com/Ghana