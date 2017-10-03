Kotoko beat Medeama to set up FA Cup final against Hearts

A Saddick Adams goal in extra time gave Kotoko a 1-0 victory over Medeama in the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup played on Monday.

The match was supposed to have been played on Sunday but heavy rains forced a postponement.

For large periods, the match did not open up but Medeama started to create chances in the second half.

The failed to put them away and that was the same situation with Kotoko leading to a goalless draw in regulation time.

8 minutes into the first half of extra time, the ball was not cleared by Medeama from their penalty box and Kotoko forward Adams struck to give the Porcupine Warriors the lead.

Medeama tried to get back into the match and they went close in the 116th minute but Kotoko cleared their lines hurriedly and survived.

The result sets up a juicy MTN FA Cup final between rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on October 29 in Tamale.

It will be the first time the two teams will face each other in the FA Cup since their last date in 1990.

By: Citi Sports