Dannex CEO wins 40 under 40 award

MD of Dannex, Mr Yaw Opare-Asamoah

The Group CEO of Dannex, Ayrton and Starwin, Mr Yaw Opare-Asamoah has been honored with the 40 under 40 award in manufacturing.

The award was bestowed on him over the weekend in Accra at the 40 under 40 Awards ceremony.

The Forty under 40 Award is to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of Ghana’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age forty from a wide range of industries, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service and have risen up the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age as result of this.

Mr Yaw Opare-Asamoah who has been MD of Dannex Ltd since 2010, is credited with leading the acquisition of 2 major industry players (Starwin & Ayrton) in 2 years (2014 & 2016) both listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, making the group the largest drug manufacturer in Ghana.

The speed and efficiency of these acquisitions makes it the first of its kind in the West African sub region.

Under his leadership, Dannex Ltd was awarded the Best in the Pharmaceutical Sector for 2015 and 2016 by the Association of Ghana Industries.

He also spearheaded Dannex Limited CSR efforts with Education as one of its pillars.

In 2006, Dannex Ltd. donated items worth GHS 60.000 to support an orphanage called “Agyanka Wo Annidaso Home” at Agona Akwakwaa in the Central Region.

The items donated included bags of rice, gallons cooking oil, bags of sugar, drugs such as Oral Rehydration Salts, Koffex Cough Syrup and Paramol.

Additionally, a commitment was made to sponsor the education of Two (2) 14 year old children in the orphanage.

By: Citibusinessnews.com/Ghana