Black Starlets train in India ahead of U-17 World Cup opener

Ghana’s Black Starlets held their first training session in New Delhi on Monday after arriving in the country for the start of the U-17 World Cup on October 6.

The team will open the tournament with a match against fellow Group side, Colombia, in the Indian capital and the 21 players were put through several drills by coach Paa Kwesi Fabin to get them started three days to the game.

Before the session, the team (players, technical team and management team) met Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Mike Ocquaye Jnr, who welcomed them to the country.

He assured them of the assistance of the Ghana mission in India and urged the players to give their best in the tournament.

On his part, head coach of the Starlets team, Paa Kwesi Fabin, thanked HE Mike Ocquaye Jnr for being around to welcome the team and said that he and the players would do all it took to win the tournament.

Ghana’s run in the group stage will see it face Colombia on October 6, USA on October 9 and hosts, India on October 12.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana