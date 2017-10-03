Best Boss Promotion launched on Citi FM

It’s not always that bosses are celebrated, but Citi FM has presented the perfect opportunity for listeners to do this.

The station has launched a new promotion called ‘The Best Boss Promotion’ ahead of the International Boss’ Day on October 16, 2017.

The promo gives listeners the chance to win daily prizes and an exclusive party for a boss and 30 of his staff.

The only thing that must be done is to send a write-up (not more than 100 words) on why the listeners’ boss should be celebrated to promo@citifmonline.com or via WhatsApp to 0549986996.

In addition to the write-up, the listener must add their contact details, the boss’ position and the company name.

The international boss’ day is set aside for employees to thank their bosses for being kind and fair throughout the year.

The day was created for the purpose of strengthening the bond between employers and employees.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

