Akufo-addo commissions water project in Wa [Photos]

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned a $55.50 million water project for the people of Jambusie at Wa in the Upper West Region.

The Water Project, which was constructed with a facility from the Korean Exim Bank, will supply 3.3 million gallons of water per day to the 100,705 residents of Wa.

Commissioning the Project, President Akufo-Addo described it as a very happy day for him, especially as the project was started “at the time of the great Ghanaian leader, John Agyekum Kufuor.”

The President noted that “it was in his (President Kufuor’s) time that the financing for this project was secured, as far back as 2008. But, unfortunately, after he left [office in 2008], it took five years under the NDC governments before the construction of the project began.”

“God has his own way of doing things. A project that was begun by Kufuor is going to be commissioned by Akufo-Addo. That is the way the Almighty works,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo urged residents of Wa to “look after the project and make sure you use the water with care. Turn off the taps [when not in use], continue to conserve water, and settle the little bills that would come, so that the project would continue to run and provide you with the service.”

The President commissioned the project on Monday as part of two-day tour of the region.

He is expected to visit the Upper East and Northern Regions as part of a 7-day tour of northern Ghana.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana