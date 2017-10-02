World Rugby CEO, Chairman congratulate Ghana’s Herbert Mensah

Herbert Mensah

The international governing body of rugby union, World Rugby, has congratulated Herbert Mensah for his re-election as the President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU).

Mr. Mensah was re-elected in late September after his immense contributions to rugby in the country within a short period at the helm of affairs got the marginalized sports to be loved by many in Ghana, gaining international recognition.

His stewardship opened the doors to Ghana Rugby to take part in qualifiers for World Rugby, Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and Hong Kong Sevens tournaments.

Due to his leadership prowess and influence, Mr. Mensah was again appointed Board Chairman of the GRFU following his election onto the board in September 2017.

The World Rugby on Monday October 2, 2017, sent a congratulatory message to the GRFU president.

The statement jointly signed by Bill Beaumont and Brett Gosper, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of World Rugby, indicated the willingness of the world rugby union to continue to work with Mr. Mensah and his board.

“On behalf of World Rugby, I wish to congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union and further congratulate the new Ghana Rugby Football Union Board on its election at the recent Ghana Rugby Football Union Annual General Meeting. We look forward to continuing to work with you and the Board going forward. Congratulations Herbert Mensah” the statement said.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana