Wear Ghana Fair 2017 held in Accra [Photos]

The Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, has suggested Ghanaians wear made-in-Ghana attires at least three times in a week to improve the industry’s revenue.

According to the Director of Finance and Administration for the Ministry, Edwin Owusu– Mensah, Ghanaians should be inspired by the president’s initiative by wearing Ghanaian prints even to official events.

“We are hoping that in the near future, we won’t see people wearing any foreign clothes to work. We want people to wear Ghana…If the President himself wears it even to official functions, why should you say that because I’m going to an official function, I should wear a suit?”

Speaking at the Wear Ghana Fair, 2017, held at the Kwame Nkrumah Park in Accra on Saturday, Mr. Owusu–Mensah said government’s initiative has been largely embraced by Ghanaian women than men.

“We (Ghanaians) don’t wear made in Ghana goods enough. But I can say the women do better. They wear their African Prints a lot more often that the Men do.”

Also speaking at the fair, Executive Director, National Commission On Culture, Janet Edna Nyame, appealed to the manufacturers of Ghanaian prints to reduce the cost of their products in order to have majority of Ghanaians purchase them.

“We are appealing to the manufactures of the textile and prints to reduce the prices. Since they are in competition, if they are not able to reduce it, people may rush in for the cheaper ones which may not be the best. So if there are different ways they think they can produce at a lower cost, but still have the same quality, they should do that so that majority of Ghanaians can purchase their product” she said.

This approach, she says will generate more revenue and increase job creation in the industry.

Various Participants of the event, most of whom were Ghanaian designers and other African designers from South Africa and from Cote d’Ivoire, were also hopeful, that the Ministry’s initiative will promote the industry to their advantage.

Head of Sales for Nallem Clothing, one of the participating firms, Michael Koomson, said the fashion industry in Ghana has a lot to offer Ghanaians, hence initiatives like this only help push the industry to a higher height.

“This initiative will expand our industry and bring more people on board…we expect that it shouldn’t just end here, the average Ghanaian should know and be encouraged to wear made in Ghana Clothes.”

By Minna Dablu/citifmonline.com/Ghana