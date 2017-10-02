Tanyigbe Chief outlines development agenda at Yam Festival [Photos]

Togbega Kodi Adiko VI, the newly installed Paramount Chief of the Tanyigbe Traditional Area in the Volta Region, has assured that with the support of his elders and people, he will build a society where dreams are achievable, and also create an enabling environment that empowers every Tanyigbe citizen to realize their goals.

“…But as your new leader, I am mindful of the many challenges that will confront us. Tanyigbe’s challenges are real, but we will deal with them. Our challenges may not be easy to overcome, but we will mobilize our strength to overtake each of them. With your help, we will fight Tanyigbe’s greatest enemies – youth unemployment, poverty, disease and underdevelopment”, he stated.

Togbega Kodi Adiko VI was speaking shortly after he was outdoored as the new paramount chief of the Tanyigbe Traditional Area.

The Chief, who is known in private life as Roland Kofi Adiko, is a pharmacist and a businessman.

He replaced the late chief, Togbega Kwasi Adiko V, who had reigned for sixty-four (64) years. He is the biological son of the deceased chief.

The installation, which was held on the 9th of September, 2017, coincided with the Yam Festival of the people of Tanyigbe.

The festival was full of pomp and pageantry, and was attended by people from all walks of life, including prominent citizens and personalities.

The Special Guest of honour, the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Paul Essien and other guests such as Hon. Nana Oye Lithur, former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dzifa Attivor, former Minister of Transport, Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Maj. General Henry Anyidoho (Rtd) a celebrated army officer, the Namibian High Commissioner and many other personalities attended the event.

The festival was chaired by Nana Soglo Alloh IV, President of Volta Regional House of Chiefs, and Osie Adzatekpor, Paramount Chief of Avatime.

According to Togbega Adiko VI, he and his elders will not rest on their oars, but work hard to put Tanyigbe on the path of economic growth and sustainable development.

“We are re-branding as a unique Traditional area that will be a wonder to every eye”, he added.

Touching on youth development, he said he will prioritize youth entrepreneurship, adding that “I am going to promote Youth in ICT and introduce Special Skills Training programmes for the youth. I also pledge to build with you a Special Youth Centre here in Tanyigbe”.

“Education is critical to the development of any society, and it is my aim to give the education of Tanyigbe people the greatest priority. It is my earnest desire to see that Tanyigbe becomes the land of the educated. In consultation with my fellow Chiefs and Elders, we will work to set up a Tanyigbe Educational Fund”, Togbega Adiko VI said.

The fund, he said, will be used to support all persons who are brilliant but poor.

“We shall also focus on infrastructure development to ensure that quality of education is improved remarkably” he noted.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana