SHS placement ends, school heads to enroll students by Oct. 4

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, acting GES Director

The Ghana Education Service (GES), has directed heads of Senior High Schools to enroll every student who has been placed in their schools and submit enrollment lists by October 4, 2017.

This follows the completion of the placement of qualified of Junior High School (JHS) graduates into Senior High Schools by the Computerized School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) on September 30.

“All heads have also been requested to provide full updates of their current situation in terms of furniture, teaching and learning materials, etc. This is to inform and guide management in its decision and immediate actions required to ensure full implementation of the free Senior High School Programme,” a statement from the GES said.

The Computerized School Selection Placement System initially encountered some challenges, with error notices greeting some BECE graduates who had been trying, since September 1, to access the website for self-placement.

But the government said these problems had been addressed, following the setting up of a new website.

The original website for the self-placement, www.myjhsresult.net, now contains a link that directs users to the new website, www.cssps.gov.gh.

The issues with the CSSPS began following the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) announcement of an extension for the placement of BECE candidates after it emerged that over 100,000 qualified candidates had still not been placed.

The GES asked qualified students who were not placed to go online, and select an option available during the window which was eventually extended five times.

Free SHS: Angry parents of stranded students petition Minister

Over 50 parents last week petitioned the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, at the Regional Coordinating Council over what they term as the refusal of school authorities to provide their wards with boarding accommodation.

The parents, who have been traveling to and fro from Tema, Kumasi, Kasoa, Accra, Afram Plains and Savlugu in the Northern Region, say they have had to abandon their work to follow up on these issues for their wards.

The implementation of the Free SHS this September for first year students, has put enormous pressure on the facilities of most schools across the country. Some heads have improvised to accommodate the numbers, but others simply cannot take anymore.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana