Security staff not to blame for knife attack – Stonebwoy’s manager

The Personal Manager to Stonebwoy, Mohammed Sidi aka Blakk Cedi, has refuted claims that some assailants may have planned to harm the dancehall artist at his ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert.

Stonebwoy, after his show on Saturday, September 30, 2017, posted on Facebook that his wife had been harmed with a knife that cut through their tent at the Sakasaka Park where the show was held.

Stonebwoy in his post said whoever threw the knife missed him as target and rather ended up injuring his wife at her back.

Knife cuts Tru My Tent Missed Me As Target And Cuts wifey on her back side! Minute Before I Hit Stage! But #IstillDeliveredForMyPeople and Rushed To The hospital right after I Got Off Stage…

‪Cant express my gratitude enough to all who Came To make it possible.#ATTWC17 Record Broken!

History Made….

Many have also questioned why the management of the artiste have not reported the case to the police if truly it matters to them.

In an Instagram post however, Blakk Sidi explained that what happened was a mere accident and must not attract any serious investigations or blame games.

“It is unfortunate that some on social media choose to blame the manager, Zylofon Media Security staff and the team around, but I hope that their assertions will not sow any seeds of discord among us. I feel that we have a very loyal and supportive staff and I pray that the team will remain cohesive and that no disharmony will stem from what happened to our queen. I want to believe the incident that happened at the venue was an accident rather than someone trying to assassinate or stab our artiste. It was all love on the night, and all the numbers were present because of Stonebwoy. (now the big question is ,why will somebody try to take the life of Stonebwoy at a place where he’s got everybody there to defend him?). Security breaches occur even at the White House and Buckingham palace, so it could also happen at Sakasaka Park,” he wrote.

In a related development, Sammy Flex, Head of Communications for Zylofon Media, handlers of Stonebwoy, has told KMJ in an interview on Hitz FM that the management did not report the case to the police because they thought it was a mere accident that befell the wife of the artiste, and not necessarily an attempt by anyone to harm the artiste.

Sammy also dispelled assertions that the story was a stunt.

“Why would he even do this when he has a big show with a huge crowd that even some political parties cannot pull,” he said.

Stonebwoy ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert brought together hot artistes like Shatta Wale, Patapaa, LilWin, Kumi Guitar, Joyce Blessing, Kofi Kinaata, Obibinii, King Promise, Fancy Gadam, Teephlow, Kurl Songx and Becca.

The concert has been described as one of the biggest outdoor events held in 2017 so far.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana