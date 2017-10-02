Morocco, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea bid for CHAN 2018

At the end of the deadline for submission of applications on Saturday 30 September 2017 at 23:59, three federation’s had submitted their bids to the General Secretariat of the Confederation Africaine de Football for the organisation of the 2018 Total African Nations Championship.

Namely, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and Morocco.

At its meeting on September 23, 2017, CAF Executive Committee decided to complete the process of selecting a new host country for the tournament scheduled for January 2018, within 15 days. After Kenya, the initial host, failed to meet the requirements.

Total CHAN is a competition that brings together 16 national teams made up of players selected in their national championships. The 5th edition is to be held in 2018.

Source: CAF Online