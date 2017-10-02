Korle Bu ‘lied’ about revenue loss claims – UniBank

The management of UniBank Ghana Limited has refuted claims by the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital that it could not work with the End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software for onsite banking.

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital management’s had said UniBank’s compatibility shortcomings with the End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software were essentially leading to revenue losses, hence the temporary abrogation of its contract with the bank.

The hospital, among a number of claims, also said Unibank skipped a meeting to submit proposals for an End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software in 2015, aimed at dealing with the hospital’s revenue leaks.

It said Stanbic Bank successfully presented a proposal, and was awarded a contract to pilot the new software in the entire hospital, which was valued at $240,000.

But Unibank has in a statement clarified that “the assertion that the Stanbic approved End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software was not compatible with uniBank’s software is a total fabrication.”

“In the first place, UniBank was not invited to do a presentation on HMIS with Stanbic. There was no technical assessment on the compatibility of uniBank’s collection software and Stanbic’s End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection software (assuming KBTH had accepted Stanbic’s software).

Thus, Unibank maintained that, the assertion that there were compatibility issues “was a figment of someone’s imagination.”

UniBank furhter said it was surprised to learn that the hospital had invited Stanbic to do a presentation behind its back.

“All this while, the Polyclinic, which had already been assigned to uniBank for revenue collection services, had been assigned to Stanbic to install the HMIS software, on a pilot basis, “without officially notifying uniBank in writing.”

“It is therefore totally false for KBTH to state that they invited uniBank to do a presentation on “End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software in 2015”, and we challenge the Management of KBTH to make a copy of the said letter available to the general public.”

Corruption allegations

The contract in question was the centre of corruption allegations made by Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, against two presidential staffers, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor.

A-Plus’ allegations had to do with a petition by Unibank Ghana Limited to the effect that the management of Korle-Bu had abrogated the existing MoU with them without any reason, thus treating them unfairly.

A-Plus held that the two presidential staffers played a role in the matter, but his allegations were later deemed to be baseless.

Unibank’s statement added that Korle Bu Teaching Hospital management has not presented any evidence to show that uniBank had committed any wrong-doing or committed any breach in the performance of its obligations under the MOU.

“All uniBank sought to do was to be given a fair and transparent opportunity in the bidding process for the provision of on-site banking services at KBTH,” it said.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana