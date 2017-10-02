KNUST boosts counselling to prevent suicides

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), is beefing up counseling in order to reduce the number of suicide cases recorded in the institution.

This follows a recent report of the suicide of a level 100 BA Geography and Rural Development.

The School’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Kwame Yeboah, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said “we have a counselling centre which we have beefed up so much, we’ve had orientation with the students and made them aware to come to the centre with any problem they have, so this is what we are currently doing, informing them, helping them, getting them all the information they need as to where to go when they need anything.”

Mr. Kwame Yeboah, who was saddened by the incident disclosed that “the gentleman is in first year, but he is an old student. He enrolled in 2015/2016 academic year but had medical challenges so had to back out, and then came back again last academic year and still had the same problem and had to go back again, and came back again with a clean bill of health to start.”

The deceased, Stephen Nana Agyei Manu, was reported to have been found dead in the female’s washroom of the School’s Central Classroom Block Building with a bottle of No Pest Insecticide on Thursday afternoon.

This brings to two (2) the number of suicide cases recorded in the institution this year.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the KNUST hospital morgue, while police conducts investigation into the matter.

MP’s daughter allegedly commits suicide on KNUST Campus

In February this year, an 18-year-old daughter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem Central Constituency, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, has allegedly committed suicide at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

By: Loretta Timah/citifmonline.com