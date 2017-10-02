Inspect sites before issuing permits – NADMO to MMDAs

File Photo

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), in the Ashanti Region, has charged District, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies (MMDAs), to inspect sites for proposed construction projects before issuing out permits.

The construction of residential buildings in inappropriate locations in the region, was brought under the spotlight following recent floods in capital Kumasi, which displaced hundreds of people.

The Regional Coordinator of NADMO, Kwabena Senkyire, toldthat experts in the various MMDAs, have to ascertain that lands which have been requested are available, and have not been earmarked for other projects before permits are issued.

“The technocrats at the various District Assemblies, if somebody comes to request for a permit to build on a waterway, they have to go and assess the kind of the land they are requesting. They have to go and ascertain if it is or not close to waterways. We shouldn’t buy lands from watersides or places demarcated for schools and sanitary sites.”

Officials of NADMO blamed the floods on people building on waterways, and described the incident as man-made, a claim which has been denied by the residents, who maintain it is as a result of the poor construction of the bridge over the drain.

The disaster organisation is yet to provide relief items to the affected people, but Kwabena Senkyire revealed that a report would be sent to the headquarters in Accra from where the items would then be allocated and distributed.

He also questioned the work of the MMDAs, saying they should be playing major roles in the relief efforts given the amounts of money they receive from residents in taxes and fees.

“It’s our responsibility to send the report to Accra and we have done it. We have done everything, but we are going to send it to the national headquarters on Monday. Whatever is going to be dispersed or whatever we are going to give to the victims will be determined by [headquarters],” he stated.

“But what about the District Assemblies that they have been paying taxes to; property rates, land rates – what are they also doing for these people.? We are embarking on education. When there’s something available for the victims, we’ll give it to them. After all, it’s not for NADMO, it’s for the people.”

–

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana