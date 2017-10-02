Immigration Service boss cited for contempt

Immigration Service boss

The Indian businessman, Ashok Kumar Sivaram, has sued the Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Kwame Takyi, for contempt.

In an application for committal for contempt, lawyers for the businessman contend that the head of the Immigration Service has failed to comply with orders of the High Court instructing the service to restore the residence and work permit of their client.

The contempt application follows a granting of a mandamus on the 18th of September directing the GIS to restore Mr. Sivaram’s work and resident permit within seven days.But the Immigration Service as of today has not complied with the court directive.

Meanwhile, the Indian businessman has petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to call the Minister of Interior and the Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service to order over what he termed as harassment by the two.

Mr. Sivaram said he was constantly being harassed by officials of the Ghana Immigration Service, and he believes his frustrations are part of a grand scheme to transfer interests in his company, Jai Mai Communications Limited, to his business partner.

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi, has however rejected accusations that he is conniving with the Interior Minister to frustrate the Indian businessman.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana