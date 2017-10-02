Hosting CHAN 2018 not a good idea – GFA

Ibrahim Saani Daara

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has cast doubt over the country’s readiness to host the 2018 CHAN tournament.

The FA believes the country lacks the requisite finances to properly host two competitions in one year, with Ghana already committing to host the 2018 Women’s Afcon.

Contrary to the FA’s position, the Sports Ministry believe that based on the country’s success in hosting the recently ended Fox WAFU competition and the availability of multiple venues, hosting the CHAN tournament should not be complicated.

Original hosts of the competition, Kenya were stripped of hosting rights after it was revealed that they were behind schedule with regards to stadia readiness and other adjoining facilities.

This position was made clear by the GFA’s Director of Communications Ibrahim Saani Daara when he spoke on Citi Fm’s Sports Panorama.

“It is true that hosting the tournament will yield a lot of benefits for the country.

“But it becomes a little troubling when you factor in the fact that the host nation will have to shoulder for instance the travelling expenses for all participating countries.

“We can also talk about accommodation and feeding as well as everything associated with the tournament.

“We are not sure if the country is in the financial state to shoulder the burden of hosting two tournaments in one year,” he revealed.

–

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana