Final Whistle: Tribal football, Political Barcelona, Westbrook loyal

Tribal Storm brewing

It is wise these days to expect a weird side story with the potential to disrupt the real agenda when the Black Stars congregate to perform their core mandate of playing football.

Ethnocentrism, however, has never been an issue as far as a selection to the male senior football team of Ghana is concerned and this is what Appiah stands accused of by a section of supporters that originate from the Northern Region of the country.

“Recent developments in the Black Stars point to certain directions that some unseen forces are working against the inclusion of northern players in the Black Stars set up.

“Example the dropping of Abdul Majeed Waris, the exclusion of Mubarak Wakaso, Andre and Jordan and Baba Rahman who got injured national duty with the Black Stars.”

“If this things continue we might be forced to have a second look at the way we give ourselves out to the national team.” a portion of their statement read.

Not only is this manner of reasoning dangerous to the game of football but also to humanity in its entirety.

Team sports is about forming bonds that seek to lead young men and women to goals larger and more meaningful than their individual goals and this should never be lost on anyone.

Appiah has often been accused of not having the cojones to take bold and major decisions, but just when it seems he has garnered the courage to do so his motives are being questioned?

He reserves the right to invite or uninvite which ever individual he believes will advance his objective or retard it.

The last thing Ghana as a nation needs is tribal tension fueled by the game of football.

The passion that flows with the game is highly contagious but like everything else can be harnessed for good or for evil.

I expect that the Ghana football Association as a body will release a statement addressing the necessary issues at hand so all involved can move on.

A failure to do so will be allowing such acts of malice and discord to fester and grow roots that might choke the vision.

Politics and Football Tangle in Barcelona

To the fickle football brain, an FC Barcelona match was played behind closed doors because there was unrest and anarchy in the city and generally around the Camp Nou.

To Catalonians like Gerard Pique, the Senyera (Yellow and Red flag of Catalonia) holds more sentimental value and unanswered questions now more than ever.

Playing behind closed doors against Las Palmas on Sunday was Barcelona’s way of protesting the violence being perpetrated on Catalonians following the referendum for independence which has been declared illegal by the Spanish government.

A statement released by the club emphasized their awareness and involvement in the politics of their society without necessarily picking a side.

“In the wake of the events that have transpired in recent days and, especially, today, with regard to the current political situation in Catalunya, FC Barcelona, in remaining faithful to its historic commitment to the defence of the nation, to democracy, to freedom of speech, and to self-determination, condemns any act that may impede the free exercise of these rights.

“Therefore, FC Barcelona publicly expresses its support for all people, entities, and institutions that work to guarantee these rights. FC Barcelona, in holding the utmost respect for its diverse body of members, will continue to support the will of the majority of Catalan people, and will do so in a civil, peaceful, and exemplary way.”

Ordinary folks clashed in the streets with police personnel that sought to prevent them from voting to seek change they believe will be beneficial.

But how does the political chess game influence the activities of Barcelona as a club and the game of football on a global level.

First of all there is a high tendency that Barca will be thrown out of La Liga, a federation it has been a member of since 1929 if there is a Yes vote.

Secondly Barca will endure a hit in club status as it might have to play in an all Catalan league alongside the likes of Espanyol and Girona.

This will complicate their participation in European games and will eventually affect their ability to attract star talent.

They might eventually lose players like Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez in the ripple effect

It also has the potential to change the outlook of the Spanish National team, as Catalonians like Pique and Iniesta will not be eligible.

Pique who has been booed on several occasions by Spanish fans because of his unwavering stance towards the idea of Catalonian independence says he will have no problem quitting.

This dance of football and politics is hard to watch especially when such history and legacy is at stake.

Westbrook and Thunder extend marriage

He chose to sign the Nba’s most lucrative contract for 205 million dollars over 5 years on the birthday of former teammate and now rival Kevin Durant, that is how petty Russell Westbrook is.

Few that have walked across the hardwood floors of the Nba have deserved this type of remuneration.

“I like where I’m at,” Westbrook said.

He could have become an unrestricted free agent next summer but elected to sign with the Thunder early, removing any doubt about his future.

Moreover his decision to commit to the organization long term will be a big statement of intent to Carmelo Anthony and Paul George whom the OKC have acquired for a year, hoping that success this season will convince them to stay on long-term.

The Thunder and Westbrook have come a long way since draft night 2008 but his drive,loyalty and hunger to win have not once wavered.

The stage is set for him to embark on a conquest against other super teams in the Nba as he seeks that first Championship.

He has battle ready generals in Anthony and George flanking him on both sides but most of all he has the blessing of Oklahoma City.

–

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana