Woman who faked her own kidnapping on Facebook arrested

Thelma Williams, a 38-year-old Ohio woman, sparked a massive police response, including the deployment of a helicopter and the shutting down of a highway on Wednesday when photos and video of her bound and gagged in her basement were shared on Facebook.

The images were sent to the social media platform shortly after noon on Sept. 27. Alarmed friends and relatives called 911 and said a man had kidnapped her.

“It has video and picture of her saying they have her and they’re going to kill her today,” a friend of Williams told a 911 operator, according to Cincinnati’s WLWT 5.

When police arrived, they found Williams in the basement of her Middletown home loosely bound with a pair of underwear in her mouth. She told police that a masked man had attacked her that morning and left her tied up. According to Williams, he recorded the images, posted them, then called a contact on Williams’s phone, laid the phone by her side, and left.