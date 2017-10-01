UHAS suspends 5 for exam malpractice, 2 others expelled

University Of Health And Allied Sciences

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), has rusticated five students for examination malpractices in the second semester of the 2016/2017 academic year.

Two other students are to be expelled from the University for examination related misconduct, Professor John Gyapong, the Vice Chancellor of the University disclosed at the matriculation of newly admitted students for the 2017/2018 academic year.

He said UHAS “takes examinations very seriously and abhors examination malpractices” and urged the fresh students to read and abide by all regulations governing the conduct of students especially on the conduct of examinations in the students’ handbook.

Prof. Gyapong called on the students to play responsible roles,reminding them that they were admitted as individuals, and would therefore be responsible individually for all actions throughout their stay in the University.

He said in the last five years, the University has made significant progress, and asked the students to take advantage of facilities and opportunities available to excel.

Prof Gyapong said the University was gratified that a major challenge faced by students in the past was gradually being resolved with the inception of Metro Mass Transit Services to provide transportation for students and staff.

He said the University Management had assembled competent and experienced professors, lecturers, administrators and other professionals to ensure that students were productive during their stay in UHAS.

The Vice Chancellor urged the students to build long lasting relationships with their colleagues and be disciplined by imbibing the values and ethos of the University.

A total of 1,401 students were admitted, but 824 enrolled out of 5,340 applications for undergraduate programmes.

The University also received 112 applications for postgraduate programmes in the School of Public Health, admitted 27 and enrolled 25.

Source: GNA