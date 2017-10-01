NCA’s harsh sanctions threaten legitimate businesses – GIBA

The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), has expressed worry with the threatening signals the National Communications Authority’s heavy sanctions on 131 radio stations send to other radio stations.

The Association said it was “alarmed by the effects of the heavy sanctions on the stations, the extent these actions have on investments and the employment security of their workers.”

“The Executives believe the situation as it stands now is rigid, harsh and can affect the morale of others in doing legitimate business knowing the unpredictable terrain of business in Ghana,” GIBA stated in a released.

GIBA used its statement to encourage the affected parties “to continue exploring all avenues in opening discussions and engaging the authorities of the NCA to arrive at an agreeable solution to the matter.”

In this stead, GIBA will be holding an emergency Council meeting with its Council of Elders on Monday, October 2, “to discuss a common ground and the way forward with the matter.”

34 of the sanctioned stations had their licenses revoked because their authorizations had expired and were operating illegally.

Other affected stations have been fined and given 30 days to settle their indebtedness. Radio Gold and Atlantis Radio picked up the heftiest fines with GHc 61,330,000 and GHc 60,350,000 respectively.

In all, the fines build up about GHc1.18 billion for stations cutting across all regions of the country.

Find below the full statement

Re – NCA SANCTIONS 131 RADIO STATIONS

The Executive Council of GIBA has noted with great concern the actions of the National Communications Authority (NCA) in sanctioning some radio stations and the heavy fines imposed on others for various infractions. As much as GIBA wants to encourage state institutions to be actively exercising all mandates in performance of their duties, GIBA is alarmed by the effects of the heavy sanctions on the stations, the extent these actions have on investments and the employment security of their workers.

The Executive believes the situation as it stands now is rigid, harsh and can affect the morale of others in doing legitimate business knowing the unpredictable terrain of business in Ghana.

The Executive Council and leadership wish to encourage the affected members and all other members to continue exploring all avenues in opening discussions and engaging the authorities of the NCA to arrive at an agreeable solution to the matter. GIBA will also continue to offer support and open discussions at all levels of authority / governance to safeguard the interests of affected members. Members are encouraged to remain calm, open minded, tactful and to contact the secretariat for further consultations in finding a solution to the situation.

Meanwhile an emergency Council meeting with the Council of Elders of GIBA has been called for Monday 2nd October, 2017 in Accra to discuss a common ground and the way forward with the matter. The Council believes the association’s relationship with NCA remains good and the doors for negotiations still opened. A full statement on GIBA’s stand will be issued on Monday after the crucial meeting with the Council of Elders. Members are entreated to continue trusting in the efforts of the leadership and the association and to cooperate with information flow for a successful end to this matter.

Signed.

(Andrew Danso-Aninkora)

President (0242174333)

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana