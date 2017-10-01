Korle Bu CEO using A-Plus against gov’t officials – Afenyo-Markin

Alex Afenyo-Markin

New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has waded into the A-Plus corruption allegation saga, suggesting that the controversial musician is only being used as a tool by the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital CEO, Dr. Felix Anyah.

In a post on Facebook, the MP said Dr. Anyah was using Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, in a “cowardly attempt” to besmirch the two presidential staffers, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor, who were accused, and later cleared of corruption allegations.

In a further warning to the two, Mr. Afenyo-Markin said: “A- plus and Dr. Anyaa of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital should know that they are walking on a slippery ice.”

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital management’s decision to terminate a contract it had with UniBank for onsite banking services was followed by some intervention from the two staffers after a petition from UniBank.

The Hospital’s management has explained that there were compatibility issues with the End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software being used and UniBank, hence the termination which was later rescinded.

The involvement of the two staffers prompted A-Plus’ corruption allegations, which were later deemed to be baseless by the Police CID.

But Mr. Afenyo-Markin in his post held that “Dr. Anyaa is using A-plus to destroy the very government that has given both of them space in public life. What is “corruption” in a situation where a government official calls another official to express a concern on matters involving a fellow Ghanaian/a Ghanaian business entity? Why should Assenso and Jinapor be the target?”

He intimated further that some NPP youth were complicit in the saga.

“For those NPP youth who think they are so powerful, untouchable and indispensable, quietly using A-plus to destroy their fellow youth or watching passively unconcerned whiles one of their own is being destroyed, I leave them to posterity…..Time will tell…..its not by might….the battle is the Lord’s,” the post concluded.

Mr. Afenyo-Marking offered some words of encouragement to Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor saying: “courage brothers, do not stumble, though your trials may be as dark as night, but there is always a star to guide the innocent…trust in God and he will deliver you.”

Find below the full post

What A-Plus and Dr Anyaa have forgotten is that we are of the same stock and sharers in the same hope. Dr. Anyaa is using A-plus to destroy the very government that has given both of them space in public life. What is “corruption” in a situation where a government official calls another official to express a concern on matters involving a fellow Ghanaian/a Ghanaian business entity? Why should Assenso and Jinapor be the target? Where did they go wrong? Why will A-Plus record a senior police officer in an attempt to bring down the entire police administration? What is this whole business about recording! recording! recording and contents being blown out of context? For those Npp youth who think they are so powerful, untouchable and indispensable, quietly using A-plus to destroy their fellow youth or watching passively unconcerned whiles one of their own is being destroyed, I leave them to posterity…..Time will tell…..its not by might….the battle is the lord’s…..In any event why is Unibank quiet? Why are media houses affiliated (kasapa fm, kasapafm online, starr fm, gh one tv,etc) to Unibank making matters worse by carrying stories on this controversy when same is without merit? Why will kasapafm online host the so called leaked tape on its website? What is really going on? Its time for men of conscience in society to speak up against all forms of blackmail and character assassination. A cowardly attempt to deflate the ego of Assenso and Jinapor and to denigrate the honour of their high office…. Courage brothers, do not stumble though your trials may be as dark as night but there is always a star to guide the innocent…trust in God and he will deliver you.A- plus and Dr. Anyaa of Korle-bu teaching hospital should know that they are walking on a slippery ice.

He who seeks to destroy others for no just cause opens himself up for destruction…I rest my case

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana